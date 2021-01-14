SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

Oak Hill SG Jalen Ricks’ Star is on the Rise

Jason Jordan

Last spring Jalen Ricks had the same mentality of every high school basketball player looking to up their profile with college coaches by way of dominance on the spring and summer circuit.

“I felt like it was gonna be a breakout summer for me,” Ricks said. “When COVID cancelled everything, I had to regroup.”

But with what Ricks referred to as “no committable offers,” he focused on his high school finale year as the stage for his emergence.

“My mindset was to come out here and just kill,” Ricks said.

Jalen Ricks
Jalen Ricks has emerged as a star on Oak Hill's loaded roster. (Photo: St. James)

RELATED: SI99 SG Jaden Hardy done playing HS

Eleven games into the season, Ricks is pumping in 15 points and eight rebounds a game for the No. 6 Warriors (11-0). In the Oak Hill’s last four wins, two of which were over top 10 teams at the St. James NIBC Invitational, Ricks is averaging 18 points a game.

“I was at Oak Hill last year, but I had a slow year,” Ricks said. “I just focused on getting better all summer and working on every part of my game. I knew that this had to be the year for me, and there was no way I wasn’t gonna put in work.”

It’s paid off.

Arkansas, Murray State, Tulsa, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State, Bowling Green, Towson and TCU, among others, are all vying to land Ricks. He quickly shut down rumors about him being a lock to the Razorbacks. Ricks hails from Sylvan Hills High School in Sherwood, Arkansas.

RELATED: Inaugural SI99 Basketball Rankings Unveiled

“I’m not favoring anyone,” he said. “I just want to go to the best school that fits me.”

At 6-foot-5, Ricks has optimal size for the position paired with an unrelenting motor. He’s adept at draining shots from the perimeter but keeps the defense off balance with his ability to drive and knockdown the mid-range shot as well. His length and athleticism enable him to thrive as a rebounder and guard multiple positions, all attributes that are making him a hot commodity with college coaches.

Better late than never.

“I play with a lot of confidence because I know what I can do,” Ricks said. “We play at a high level with a lot of talent so I’m comfortable playing with other talented players. In college, I want to be in a motion offense where there’s freedom, but also a school that emphasizes defense. I just want to be in the best situation.” 

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GOAT Recruiting Classes Begin with 2017 Alabama Crimson Tide

Nick Saban is the greatest of all time but which of his recruiting classes is?

John Garcia, Jr.

2022 Center Felix Okpara Thrives as an Elite Shot Blocker

Okpara only started playing basketball three years ago when he moved to the United States from Nigeria.

Jason Jordan

Jalen Duren, Kennedy Chandler, Felix Okpara and Others Shine at the St. James NIBC Invitational

Top players and teams invade the St. James NIBC Invitational in Virginia.

Jason Jordan

The Jaden Bradley Blog: Kentucky Offer, Getting Hacked, French Class and More

Bradley and the Ascenders open the season undefeated as they head into the St. James NIBC Invitational.

Jaden Bradley

Caleb Williams on The Capitol, Two and Three-A-Day Workouts

Top QB prospect Caleb Williams reflects on seeing history just a few blocks from where his family lives in Washington, D.C.

Caleb Williams

SI99 No. 1 SG Jaden Hardy No Longer Playing This Season

Hardy is still considering 12 colleges and will now focus on his next steps.

Jason Jordan

SI All-American's Poster of the Week: Tyler Stone

Stone delivered a backboard shattering dunk that sent the gym into a frenzy.

Jason Jordan

The Brandon Huntley-Hatfield Blog: Top Six, Zoom with Syracuse and More

Huntley-Hatfield said his recent Zoom with Syracuse was very productive.

Brandon Huntley-Hatfield

Elite 2021 Forward Michael Foster Set to Make Acting Debut in Movie Produced by LeBron James

Kyle Lowry, Queen Latifah and others to star in new movie "Hustle" next fall.

Jason Jordan

New Year College Football Team Recruiting Rankings

Alabama holds on top spot with strong Ohio State close looming

SI All-American