SI All-American Candidates: 2 Maryland Commits Named

Julian Reese, a power forward from Owings Mills, Md., headlines two Maryland commits and one Terrapins recruiting target to be named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Reese committed to Maryland in May, choosing coach Mark Turgeon's program over scholarship offers from LSU, Rutgers, Seton Hall and more. His older sister, Angel, a consensus top-five recruit in the high school class of 2020, is a freshman for the Terrapins women's basketball team.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Maryland commits who rank among SI's top-99 players in the country.

COMMITS

SG Ike Cornish/6-6, 185/Greenville, S.C.

PF Julian Reese/6-9, 205/Owings Mills, Md.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

