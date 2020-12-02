SI All-American Candidates: 2 UNLV Commits Named

UNLV commits Zaon Collins and Arthur Kaluma have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Collins, a point guard from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, committed to the Runnin' Rebels in August. The 6-foot-1, 165-pounder chose UNLV over a final list of schools including Arizona, Arizona State and USC.

Kaluma, who attends Dream City Christian School in Glendale, Ariz., committed to UNLV in mid-November. A 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, he chose the Runnin' Rebels over scholarship offers from Kansas and Syracuse, among others.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99 – Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country – before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.