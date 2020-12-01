JD Davison, a point guard from Letohatchee (Ala.) who committed to the Crimson Tide in October, has been named a 2021 Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Davison (6-foot-3, 175 pounds) chose the Crimson Tide over scholarship offers from Kansas, Auburn, LSU and Michigan, among others. The Calhoun High School star averaged 30.4 points, 12 rebounds and five assists as a junior, cementing his status as an Alabama prep hoops legend by hitting a game-winning three-pointer as time expired in the state championship game.

Fellow SI All-American candidate Charles Bediako, a center from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., is also considering Alabama. The 6-foot-10 big man includes Duke, Michigan, Ohio State and Texas among his top-five schools.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.