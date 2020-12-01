SI All-American Candidates: 2 Auburn Commits Named

Jabari Smith Jr., a power forward from Tyrone, Ga. who committed to Auburn in October, has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

The Sandy Creek High School star is poised to be the Tigers' highest-ranked recruit of the Bruce Pearl era. He chose Auburn over a final list of schools that included North Carolina, Tennessee and Georgia, among others.

Trey Alexander, an SI All-American candidate from Heritage Hall (Oklahoma City), committed to the Tigers in mid-November. A 6-foot-4 shooting guard, he pledged to Auburn over Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

