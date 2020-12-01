SI All-American Candidates: 2 Georgia Targets Named

Georgia is in the running for two uncommitted high school seniors who have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Georgia targets to rank among SI's top-99 players in the country.

TOP TARGETS

C Jonas Aidoo/6-11, 215/Charlotte, N.C.

PF Michael Foster/6-8, 220/Phoenix, Ariz.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.