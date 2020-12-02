SI All-American Candidates: 2 Stanford Commits Named

Stanford commits Harrison Ingram and Isael Silva have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Ingram, a small forward from St. Mark's School of Texas in Dallas, pledged to the Cardinal in September. The 6-foot-6 wing chose Stanford from a final list of schools that included Michigan, North Carolina, Harvard and Howard.

Silva committed to the Cardinal in April. The 6-foot-3 floor general is spending his final season of high school basketball at Napa's Prolific Prep after transferring from Jesuit High School (Carmichael, Calif.) following his junior year.

No other players ranked among SI's top-99 seniors in the country are committed to or considering Stanford.

