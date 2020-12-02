SI All-American Candidates: 2 USC Commits Named

USC commits Malik Thomas and Reese Dixon-Waters have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Thomas, who attends Damien High School in La Verne, Calif., committed to the Trojans in March. The 6-foot-3, 190-pounder averaged 25 points and seven rebounds per game as a junior, setting a new school record for points scored in a single season.

Dixon-Waters pledged to USC shortly just a few days before his future teammate in the Trojans backcourt. The 6-foot-5 wing from Los Angeles's Saint Bernard High School chose USC, his self-described "dream school," over scholarship offers from Cal, San Diego State, Stanford, UCLA and Vanderbilt.

No other players ranked among SI's top-99 seniors in the country are currently committed to or considering the Trojans.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.