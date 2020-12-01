SI All-American Candidates: 1 Wake Forest Target Named

Jonas Aidoo, a center from Liberty Heights Athletic Institute in Charlotte, N.C., is Wake Forest's lone recruiting target from the Class of 2021 who has been named a Sports Illustrated All-American candidate.

Aidoo named the Demon Deacons as one of 10 finalists for his college destination on Halloween. Also hoping to secure a commitment from the 6-foot-11 big man are Kansas, Marquette, Tennessee, Georgia, Miami, NC State, South Carolina, Providence and Houston.

Blessed with rare overall athleticism for his size and a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Aidoo is one of the most physically gifted centers in high school basketball. He already possesses shooting touch out to the three-point line, too, evidence of his sky-high long-term ceiling.

No other players ranked among SI's top 99 have committed to or are currently considering the Demon Deacons.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020–21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.