All on the Line: Caleb Williams Looking to Stay Ahead on, off the field

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Hey guys!

Welcome back to another week on the blog, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Recently, I just got back from the Elite 11 as you know. Just committed. Today (Sunday) I worked out and went pretty hard for about three hours.

I've been recruiting again, as you've probably seen on social media. Trying to get these guys to come along, like my dad always says, and drink the Kool-Aid. Follow along. Mainly defensive players, offense is a little bit easier, so I've been recruiting defensive players.

I don't necessarily know if we're going to have a season or not. Hope we do, but we don't know. I'm pretty sure they cancelled our out of conference games already. I really don't know what we're going to do for a season. At this point, nobody really knows with this whole pandemic.

We would love to have a season, but we don't know. Like I've said in the past, you've got to focus on the present and what you can control. That's what I've been trying to do. Staying busy at home, still talking to the guys, my coaches.

My coach texted me a question asking about how I felt about the season. I said I don't really know yet. I don't know if it's hit me yet, that we might not have a season. My last year was a loss in the playoffs, can't even try and work on going to get a championship right now. We're home and working out by ourselves. That's where I'm at for football for this season.

I'm taking this academic, summer school class. I've been focusing on that. I'm taking this class to kinda get ahead. We don't know what's gonna go down with school and with football. I'm still going to Gonzaga even though they don't allow us to leave early, but all things will be online. So it would be a little bit different and we'd have to figure out exactly what we can do alternatively around us being virtual and dealing with the next level.

We are taking it one step at a time. With this whole virus, us potentially not going back to school, I might be in Norman earlier than an early-enrollee, but on my own accord. Not a part of the team yet or anything like that, but getting used to being there, meeting my new teammates, meeting with the coaches, learning the playbook, getting familiar with where I'm going to be for the next three to four years. To get a jump start on the preparation and put myself in position to compete for that spot I really hope I'm able to get.

So it's summer school, still communicating with my guys and obviously trying to recruit to OU.

This past week, after committing, we set up a media day type thing. We had nine or 10 reporters and they all got about 10 to 12 minutes each, it took about two hours or so. They were just asking questions and we were just going back and forth. Just 'why' and what they wanted to know. It was pretty awesome, it was pretty cool, doing interviews on Zoom, I hadn't really done that much (video above). The reporters joining, leaving, then others joining -- it was kind of cool to experience that.

Glad that I got it over with and I'm sure there will be plenty more with this whole pandemic. It was a good experience, I'm glad I did it to get these answers to these reporters. A bunch of the reporters that were there on the Zoom call are reporters who cover the Sooners, so we want to build a rapport with them since I'm going to be a Boomer Sooner. Might as well build a relationship there now, for these next couple years.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

Hope everybody is staying safe, staying positive, and make sure you wash your hands.

--

