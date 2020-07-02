Elite 11: All First-Off-The-Bus Team

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- The Elite 11 Finals concluded Wednesday with multiple quarterbacks showing off their skills. In addition to competing, multiple quarterbacks caught our attention in passing the eye test.

The SI All-American team was impressed with the physical stature of multiple prospects in attendance, and we share our thoughts on why several of these prospects would be the first guy you wanted to step off the bus with an All First-Off-The-Bus Team.

Brock Vandagriff -- Georgia Commitment -- has added quality weight during the quarantine shutdown, and his frequent power-lifting work showed across his broad shoulders. Vandagriff measures in at a reported 6-foot-2, 205 pounds.

Caleb Williams -- Uncommitted-- added another piece of hardware to his collection with the addition of the Elite 11 Finals MVP, but he looks college-ready across his torso with wide set shoulders and well-defined length. Williams measures in at 6-foot-2, 210 pounds. He was as dynamic as any participant. Given the natural arm talent and college-ready frame , Williams was a no-doubter for the first off-the-bus team.

Drake Maye -- North Carolina Commitment -- Maye measures in at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, and his long, well-distributed frame is supported by wide set shoulders. He just looks like the prototypical quarterback and still has room to fill out. He also carries himself well, which helped him land on the list.

Ty Thompson -- Oregon Commitment -- was one of the first prospects to catch the attention of the SIAA staff from a physical standpoint. Thompson is broad across the shoulders with a long, defined frame. Thompson measures in at 6-foot-4, 210 pounds, and he looks like he could add even more quality weight.

Maddox Kopp -- Uncommitted-- caught the attention of many people across the country this week. His arm talent was obvious during the event, but his frame stood out right from the start. His length was impressive, and he displayed definition across his upper half. He measures in at 6-foot-5, 215 pounds, and he moves like a natural athlete. He was an easy selection for this team.

Carlos Del Rio-Wilson -- Florida Commit-- was another prospect who came in under the radar and outperformed expectations en route to a top five finish. Del Rio-Wilson has defined his frame and added quality mass, especially to his upper body over the quarantine shutdown. He was one of the most impressive prospects at first glance at 6-foot-3, 205 pounds.

Kyron Drones -- Baylor Commitment -- was another prospect who performed well during the week, but his muscular stature was a talking point at multiple times. Drones' upper and lower body have already filled out well, and he carries his 6-foot-2 1/2, 196-pound frame with confidence.

Christian Veilleux -- Penn State Commitment-- was one of the taller prospects in the event measuring in at 6-foot-4, and while his frame is not completely filled out at 195 pounds, he was still physically impressive overall.

Grayson James -- Uncommitted-- is another participant who was physically more impressive than many expected. James's upper and lower body was defined and looked college-ready. He did not appear to have any bad weight, and he was a well-distributed prospect with a broad, defined frame. James measured in at 6-foot-2, 220 pounds, and he was the heaviest participant.

Kyle McCord -- Ohio State Commitment-- while he measured in at 6-foot-3, McCord was one of the more complete participants physically, especially in his torso. McCord's broad frame and astute posture certainly makes for one of the guys you want rolling off the bus first.

