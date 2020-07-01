Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Kyle McCord, Carlos Del Rio

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Carlos Del Rio spoke to SI All-American following a strong pro day performance at the Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday evening and he was surprised, to a degree, about the praise he received from a local coach and multiple wide receivers he threw with.

The Florida commitment out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson knew he made some successful tosses down the field during the near 20-throw script all 20 Elite 11 finalists went through, but felt like he left a few out there with more to be desired.

"It felt good," he said. "The scores wasn't where I wanted them, the throws weren't as perfect as he wanted them to be. Everybody else saw it.

"I was behind Caleb Williams, when he was going, taking mental reps at what he was doing. I was looking at how the receivers were running their routes...it was definitely an advantage to go towards the end."

The on-field staff at the event has their own scoring system and had Del Rio No. 7. Ohio State commitment Kyle McCord topped the staff's list -- by a wide margin -- after his crisp effort. Not only did the Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's star bounce back from a less than ideal Monday in the competition, but he got better as his own workout went on through light wind and rain Tuesday.

SI All-American had several cameras rolling throughout the competition and put together a side-by-side look at the two performers going through their pro day scripts (video, above) with a bit of a back-and-forth success rate between the duo.

The Elite 11 competition rolls on Wednesday morning for the final workout of the week, where a unique competition will replace the usual 7-on-7 tournament that capped the event in years prior.

SI All-American will have coverage throughout the day, including after the lunch hour where the 2020 Elite 11 MVP is expected to be crowned.

