SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

Elite 11: Pro Day Player Comparison - Kyle McCord, Carlos Del Rio

SI All-American

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. -- Carlos Del Rio spoke to SI All-American following a strong pro day performance at the Elite 11 Finals on Tuesday evening and he was surprised, to a degree, about the praise he received from a local coach and multiple wide receivers he threw with. 

The Florida commitment out of Loganville (Ga.) Grayson knew he made some successful tosses down the field during the near 20-throw script all 20 Elite 11 finalists went through, but felt like he left a few out there with more to be desired. 

"It felt good," he said. "The scores wasn't where I wanted them, the throws weren't as perfect as he wanted them to be. Everybody else saw it. 

"I was behind Caleb Williams, when he was going, taking mental reps at what he was doing. I was looking at how the receivers were running their routes...it was definitely an advantage to go towards the end."

The on-field staff at the event has their own scoring system and had Del Rio No. 7. Ohio State commitment Kyle McCord topped the staff's list -- by a wide margin -- after his crisp effort. Not only did the Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph's star bounce back from a less than ideal Monday in the competition, but he got better as his own workout went on through light wind and rain Tuesday.

SI All-American had several cameras rolling throughout the competition and put together a side-by-side look at the two performers going through their pro day scripts (video, above) with a bit of a back-and-forth success rate between the duo. 

The Elite 11 competition rolls on Wednesday morning for the final workout of the week, where a unique competition will replace the usual 7-on-7 tournament that capped the event in years prior. 

SI All-American will have coverage throughout the day, including after the lunch hour where the 2020 Elite 11 MVP is expected to be crowned. 

More Elite 11 Coverage:

Day 2 Elite 11 QB Rankings

Day 1 Elite 11 QB Rankings

Video: Caleb Williams Shines on Day 1 at Elite 11

Ranking the 2020 Elite 11 Competitors

Scouting the 2020 Elite 11 QB Class

Previewing the 2020 Elite 11

Caleb Williams Previews Elite 11

Brock Vandagriff, Georgia Commit, Previews Elite 11

Miller Moss, USC Commit, Previews Elite 11

Garrett Nussmeier, LSU Commit, Previews Elite 11

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Elite 11: Day 2 Rebound Performers

Day 2 saw multiple quarterbacks perform at a higher level than they did on Day 1, and SI All-American is back to break down what stood out the most

SI All-American

Elite 11: Ranking the QBs After Day 2 of the Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American is back to rank the top QB prospects in action at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals, this time after a scripted pro day workout.

SI All-American

Live Updates: Day 2 at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

Live Updates: Day 2 at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American

SI All-American TV: On Site at The Elite 11 Finals

The top quarterback competition of the offseason is the Elite 11 and its finals are underway. SI All-American is on hand and delivers initial impressions from the first workout.

SI All-American

Streetball Legend Professor Wants to Keep Momentum for Fight Against Social Injustice Going

Professor said real change will require an 'all hands on deck' approach.

Jason Jordan

Elite 11: Day 1 Observations

A breakdown of the top highlights and storylines from Day 1 of the Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American

Elite 11: Watch Caleb Williams Set the Tone During Day 1 Workout

Despite the hype, expectations and a rain delay on Day 1 at the Elite 11 Finals, Caleb Williams set the tone as the event's front-runner with an extraordinary performance.

John Garcia, Jr.

Ranking the QBs After Day 1 of the 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American provides its pecking order of the top quarterbacks competing at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals following the first day of action.

SI All-American

Live Updates: Day 1 at The 2020 Elite 11 Finals

SI All-American has boots on the ground in Tennessee tracking the 2020 Elite 11 Finals in real time. Check back often for updates from the top quarterback prospects in the class of 2021.

SI All-American

2023 Phenom Elijah Fisher ‘Strongly’ Considering Morgan State

Fisher said it's time to consider offers from HBCU schools 'big time."

Jason Jordan