SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

No. 3 WR Dont'e Thornton Commits to Oregon, Talks Ducks

John Garcia, Jr.

Oregon just got bigger, faster and stronger. 

6-foot-5, 205-pound Baltimore (Md.) Mount St. Joseph wide receiver Dont'e Thornton announced his verbal commitment to the Duck football program Tuesday evening. 

The senior, who scored a whopping 26 touchdowns over the last two seasons, checks in as the No. 32 overall prospect in the class of 2021 on SI All-American, No. 3 among wide receivers. 

"I'm going to Oregon, the University of Oregon," Thornton told SI All-American. "It's been my dream school since I was about five or six. Once I had the offer from Oregon and took the visit there...I knew from the moment I stepped foot on campus that I was going to end up at Oregon.

"I really couldn't pass up on it."

Mario Cristobal's staff won out over several programs including finalists Notre Dame and Arizona State. The recent run UO has been on in the Pac-12, both on the field and in recruiting, played a part. 

But so did what creates the first impression of the Duck program for so many.

"It was my dream school when I was younger, for one, you know the young kids always love their uniforms," Thornton said with a laugh. "But De'Anthony Thomas and Marcus Mariota were my favorite college players at the time, I used to watch them a lot. It made them my favorite team."

The newest member of the Oregon class spent time in Eugene in the summer of 2019 and his fandom paired with his recruitment came full circle. At the time he was verbally committed to Penn State but the camp time in the Pacific Northwest started to change his mind.

"I never really thought I would actually step foot on that campus, I was mind-blown with it," he said. " Now I have a great relationship with the offensive and defensive coaches but I really feel it with Coach Cristobal. From the first moment I've met him, he's been a true person to me. He's kept his word. I feel like he's a great coach and person.

Donte Mario
Thornton and Cristobal

"He's about his players and football. He cares about his players, that's one of the main things everybody I talk to says. Coach Cristobal really cares about his players and it's one of the main things that affected my decision. I want to get a great education, play at a high level of football and then if anything ever happens to me I know my coaches and teammates will be there for me."

The relationships Thornton has built with those around the UO program extend to fellow class of 2021 recruits and others planning on playing there next year. 

"From the day I went up there on campus, I still talk to players there to this day," he said. "The people I'm closest to are Keith Brown, Seven McGee and Ty Thompson. Terrance Ferguson, the tight end commit, Troy Franklin -- I talk to a lot of people. The whole class that's committed, I talk to them. 

"Me and my guy Daymon David are going to shock the city and the world when we go to Oregon." 

The Ducks feature plenty of pass catchers in the top 10 recruiting class, but the newest member feels he brings something different to the table.

"In my class we already have a lot of playmakers committed, but I feel I bring a receiving end of a big body but with the speed and route-running of a small receiver," he said. "I'm very versatile, can play any position on the field,  tight end, wide receiver, slot. It doesn't matter.

"I'm gonna get it done." 

Thornton will enroll at Oregon in January. 

More SI All-American Coverage

October Update to the Top 25 Class Rankings

The Latest on Uncommitted SI99 Prospects

Programs Moving up Class Ranks

SI99 Prospects Back in Action Following 2019 Injury

10 Questions for Deion Sanders at Jackson State

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

The Caleb Houstan Blog: Breaking Down the Top Four, Next Steps

Houstan could potentially decide by the beginning of his high school season next month.

Caleb Houstan

Seydou Traore a Prospect to Know Just Three Games Into Prep Career

Senior football prospect Seydou Traore is an England native chasing his college football dreams in Florida.

John Garcia, Jr.

Elite 2021 Forward DaRon Holmes to Decide Before Early Signing Period

Holmes is one of the most sought after prospects in the 2021 class.

Jason Jordan

by

Jewls0803

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Oladokun Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Oladokun is a cornerback prospect from Gaither High School in Tampa, Fla. Oladokun is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

Elite 2021 SG Bryce McGowens Releases New Top Five

McGowens decommitted from Florida State on October 8 and the Seminoles remain in contention.

Jason Jordan

No. 1 Recruit Caleb Williams on All-American Bowl, Homecoming 2020

Top recruit Caleb Williams was able to enjoy the last week off the field with his final high school homecoming and All-American Bowl jersey presentation.

Caleb Williams

SI All-American Candidate Branden Jennings Highlights and Evaluation

Branden Jennings is a linebacker prospect from Sandalwood High School in Jacksonville, Fla. Jennings is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

by

John Garcia Jr.

'Here We Are' - Memphis Nonprofit Program PURE To Debut Football Program Friday Night

Program focused on at-risk youth in Memphis kicking off football program, season Friday night

John Garcia, Jr.

Arch Manning: First Impression

Scouting Report Evaluation of 2023 Quarterback Arch Manning, nephew of former NFL Quarterbacks Peyton Manning and Eli Manning

Edwin Weathersby II

The Dallan "Deebo" Coleman Blog: Here's My Top Three...

Coleman breaks down his top three schools and has plans to make a decision soon.

Dallan "Deebo" Coleman