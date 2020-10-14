The Latest on the 21 Uncommitted Football Recruits in the SI99

Drama remains.

The majority of the SI99 football prospects are verbally committed to college programs with a handful of unpledged recruits planning on making decisions in the near future.

Amarius Mims came off the board to Georgia on Wednesday afternoon so SI All-American got to thinking about the numbers and who may be next with 78 of the 99 now publicly declared to top programs.

Here is the latest on each uncommitted prospect based on what SIAA has gathered as of Wednesday, listed by SI99 ranking.

No. 2, Edge J.T. Tuimoloau

The nation’s top defender kicked off October by announcing a top seven of Oklahoma, Oregon, Washington, Ohio State, Michigan, Alabama and USC. Few expect a decision in the near future.

No. 4, IDL Korey Foreman

The package deal conversation between Foreman and fellow SI99 prospect Maason Smith continues to be a hot topic in the industry. Foreman is publicly down to seven schools while Smith cut his list to five just this week. The common programs between them are down to just LSU and Georgia for what it’s worth.

No. 6, LB Smael Mondon

An All-SEC top group for the elite linebacker includes Auburn, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Tennessee. Buzz has been hard to come by at this junction although there is an industry expectation in-state Georgia is the program to beat.

No. 9, RB Camar Wheaton

Another quiet elite prospect working with an intimate top group, Wheaton has Oklahoma, LSU and Alabama in the conversation.

No. 10, WR Emeka Egbuka

Four programs remain in the hunt for the nation’s top wideout, in-state Washington, Clemson, Oklahoma and Ohio State.

No. 16, IDL Tywone Malone

The New Jersey native surprised when he left Ohio State off of his top six earlier this month but it’s an indication of how serious baseball is to one of the nation’s top football recruits. USC, Rutgers, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State and Texas A & M remain in the running.

No. 17, LB Xavian Sorey

Sorey wants to play in the SEC and has talked about being a package deal with No. 42 Terrion Arnold (see below) with Alabama, Georgia and Florida the common programs on their list. He is not close to making a verbal commitment.

No. 30, IOL Bryce Foster

The nation’s top interior offensive line prospect has a national offer list but most of the buzz has centered around semi-local options Texas A & M and Oklahoma to date.

No. 32, WR Dont’e Thornton

This is still a national battle with elite programs courting perhaps the fastest uncommitted prospect in the country. Oregon, Notre Dame, Maryland, Virginia and Florida State are in the mix here.

No. 36, IDL Maason Smith

Just this week Smith chopped his list down to five with Alabama, Florida, Georgia, LSU and Miami left standing. He appears closer to a decision than an original signing day timeline suggests. Does it mean Foreman is doing the same?

No. 42, S Terrion Arnold

Arnold has a huge top group into the double digits but the SEC trio Sorey is heavily considering makes the most sense. If there’s a dark horse look at the program that has come into Florida for two pledges in the last two weeks, USC.

No. 48, Edge Elijah Jeudy

Things have been quiet with the Philly native since backing away from his Georgia commitment. He has announced a plan to commit on National Signing Day but will UGA have room by then? Texas A & M may win out here either way.

No. 49, CB Ga’Quincy McKinstry

The state of Alabama’s No. 2 prospect is set to commit October 25 between SEC West rivals Alabama, Auburn and LSU with buzz for each program shifting in recent weeks. Most see it as the 2021 cycle’s most classic Iron Bowl recruiting battle.

No. 54, Edge Jeremiah Williams

October 10 was to be the decision day for Williams, but he announced the intention to indefinitely push things back a few days prior. Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Oklahoma were the finalists, and we believe it’s the same general group under consideration with the Tigers and Gators on the front-end of the scale.

No. 60, Nickel Billy Bowman Jr.

The elite nickel prospect and former Texas Longhorn commitment is moving on from the program and focused on Oklahoma, Georgia and his newest scholarship offer -- LSU. There is no timetable for a final decision but No. 1 prospect Caleb Williams has been pushing for his Sooners for some time.

No. 61, OT Tristan Leigh

Leigh is working with a stacked summer top five of LSU, Ohio State, Clemson, Oklahoma and Alabama. LSU and Oklahoma have been unofficial visit trips he’s been able to take of late.

No. 63, Slot Destyn Hill

Florida State has long held the buzz for Louisiana’s top slot wideout but Oklahoma, LSU, Florida and Alabama remain in the hunt. A decision figures to come in at any time.

No. 70, RB Amari Daniels

The slasher running back wants to be committed before his first senior-season high school game and it was recently announced to be taking place October 23 at fellow state power Miami (Fla.) Northwestern. It means a decision should be expected between Miami, Georgia, Texas A & M and Penn State very soon. Daniels is working with a top two from the group, he recently told SIAA.

No. 74, WR Brian Thomas

The two-sport standout has built what has long felt like a two-team recruitment between the in-state LSU Tigers and on-field/recruiting rival Alabama.

No. 80, S Derrick Davis Jr.

One month from today, November 14, is the day one of the top safety talents in the class will come off the board. Technically, Penn State, Pitt, Ohio State, Clemson, LSU, Georgia and USC are in the conversation but Penn State and Ohio State could be what it comes down to in the end. PSU may have pressure to reel him in given the lack of overall recruiting success in the cycle.

No. 90, Nickel Sage Ryan

Another classic SEC battle has long been brewing here between in-state LSU and Alabama. Those two are the expectation and a late September Tweet hinting at his finalists coming down to just a pair. Can Clemson sneak in here?

