SI All-American Football Candidate in Vermont

Gavin Johnson, a senior tight end at Mount Anthony Union High School in North Bennington, Vt., has been named to the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

Johnson, who is 6-4 and 207 pounds, earned first-team All-State honors as a junior in 2019 when he caught a school-record 12 TDs. He is the lone athlete from Vermont on the SI All-American watch list, which totals 1,000 players.

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com. Johnson’s page can be found here.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering Power 5 schools in the Northeast as their college choice, head to:

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 44 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.