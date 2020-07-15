AllPennState
SI All-American Watch List: Highlighting the Penn State Nittany Lions' Contenders

Mark Wogenrich

Offensive lineman Landon Tengwall and quarterback Christian Veilleux headline a group of Penn State commits and key prospects who are candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America Team.

Tengwall is a 6-5, 300-pound lineman from Good Counsel (Md.) High who is among the nation's top prospects at his position. He chose Penn State in March over teams such as Alabama, Auburn and Florida.

Veilleux, a native of Canada who also plays high school football in Maryland, recently competed at the Elite 11 finals in Nashville. He is the only quarterback in Penn State's 2021 class.

In addition, two of Penn State's top uncommitted prospects are on the watch list: safety Derrick Davis Jr. and offensive lineman Nolan Rucci.

Here's a breakdown of Penn State's verbal commits and targets on the SI All-American watch list.

COMMITS

OL Nate Bruce/6-4, 320/Harrisburg, Pa.

WR Liam Clifford/6-1. 190/Cincinnati, Ohio

CB Jeffrey Davis Jr./6-1, 170/West Hartford, Ct.

CB Kalen King/5-11, 170/Detroit

LB Kobe King/6-1, 225/Detroit

DE Rodney McGraw/6-5, 223/Elkhart, Ind.

S Jaylen Reed/6-0, 190/Detroit

OL Landon Tengwall/6-5, 300/Olney, Md.

QB Christian Veilleux/6-3, 200/Ottawa, Ont.

S Zakee Wheatley/6-3, 180/Severn, Md.

TARGETS

RB Trenton Adkins/6-1, 195/Clintwood, Va.

WR Jaden Alexis/5-11, 170/Coconut Creek, Fla.

LB Deshauwn Alleyne/6-10, 210/Port Saint Lucie, Fla.

WR Andrel Anthony/6-2, 165/East Lansing, Mich.

TE Brock Bowers/6-3, 215/Napa, Calif.

ATH Yulkeith Brown/5-10, 175/Miami

LB Jamari Buddin/6-2, 210/Belleville, Mich.

RB Amari Daniels/5-8, 190/Miami

S Derrick Davis Jr./6-1, 195/Monroeville, Pa.

DE Elliot Donald/6-2, 250/Pittsburgh

RB Donovan Edwards/5-11, 190/West Bloomfield, Mich.

WR Jalil Farooq/6-1, 190/Upper Marlboro, Md.

RB Katravis Geter Jr./5-10, 195/Opa Locka, Fla.

DE Kelvin Gilliam/6-3, 220/Highland Springs, Va.

DE Monkell Goodwine/6-4, 260/Fort Washington, Md.

CB Damond Harmon/6-1, 180/Highland Springs, Va.

S Jaden Hicks/6-2, 190/Las Vegas, Nev.

DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins/6-5, 260/Gaffney, S.C.

CB Isaiah Johnson/6-2, 180/Bluefield, W.V.

OL Drew Kendall/6-4, 250/Dedham, Mass.

OL Tristan Leigh/6-5, 280/Fairfax, Va.

WR Dominic Lovett/5-10, 175/Radcliff, Ky.

LB Damon Owens/6-1, 200/Brentwood, Tenn.

DE George Rooks III/6-4, 260/Jersey City, N.J.

OL Nolan Rucci/6-7, 270/Lititz, Pa.

OL Rocco Spindler/6-4, 260/Clarkston, Mich.

DE George Wilson/6-1, 170/Virginia Beach, Va.

CB Ceyair Wright/6-1, 175/Los Angeles

More than 1,000 players representing every state are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

In the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top-99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season "until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best: They are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.

FEATURED
