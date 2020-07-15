SI All-American Football Candidates in Texas
SI All-American
A total of 130 high school football players from the state of Texas are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.
The 130 athletes from Texas represent the second-most from a single state, behind Florida (142). The top 10 rounds out with Georgia (84), California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (32), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).
“The quarterback talent coming out of Texas in this recruiting cycle is head turning,” said SI director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. “California is often thought of as the quarterback state but Texas is Quarterback Central for the 2021 recruiting cycle.
“We have 17 QBs from the state on our SI All-American watch list. Their verbal commitments so far speak to the excellence, with Garrett Nussmeir going to LSU, Dematrius Davis to Auburn, Jalen Milroe to Texas, Eli Stowers to Texas A&M, and it just keeps going.”
The Texas QBs on the SIAA watch list (and their respective verbal commitments) are:
- Dematrius Davis (Houston/North Shore), Auburn
- Kyron Drones (Pearland/Shadow Creek), Baylor
- Hampton Fay (Fort Worth/All Saints Episcopal), Michigan State
- Daniel Greek (Argyle/Liberty Christian), Mississippi State
- Grayson James (Plano/John Paul II), undecided
- Jalen Kitna (Burleson), Florida
- Maddox Kopp (Houston/St. Thomas), undecided
- Jalen Milroe (Katy/Tompkins), Texas
- Behren Morton (Eastland), Texas Tech
- Garrett Nussmeier (Flower Mound/Marcus), LSU
- Nate Yarnell (Austin/Lake Travis), Pitt
- Sawyer Robertson (Lubbock/Coronado), Mississippi State
- Kaidon Salter (Cedar Hill), Tennessee
- Shedeur Sanders (Cedar Hill/Trinity Christian), FAU
- Preston Stone (Dallas/Parish Episcopal), SMU
- Eli Stowers (Denton/Guyer), Texas A&M
- Jacob Rodriguez (Wichita Falls/Rider), Virginia
For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees from across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering Power 5 schools in Texas as their college choice, head to:
Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
Here is the complete list of Texas honorees, listed by city/town:
- JoJo Earle - 5-9 / 170 / WR from Aledo, Texas
- Blaine Green - 6-1.5 / 204 / WR from Allen, Texas
- Bryson Green - 6-0.5 / 203 / WR from Allen, Texas
- Daniel Greek - 6-4 / 230 / QB from Argyle, Texas
- Jack Tucker - 6-6 / 270 / OT from Argyle, Texas
- Jasper Lott - 6-5 / 243 / TE from Argyle, Texas
- Hal Presley - 6-3 / 190 / WR from Arlington, Texas
- Morice Blackwell - 6-1 / 196 / OLB from Arlington, Texas
- Raam Stevenson Jr. - 6-3 / 200 / DE from Arlington, Texas
- Terrell Tilmon - 6-4 / 210 / DE from Arlington, Texas
- Andrew Mukuba - 6-0 / 185 / S from Austin, Texas
- Lake McRee - 6-4 / 217 / TE from Austin, Texas
- Latrell McCutchin - 6-1 / 175 / CB from Austin, Texas
- Nate Yarnell - 6-6 / 200 / QB from Austin, Texas
- Cullen Montgomery - 6-5 / 315 / OG from Bellaire, Texas
- Donovan Jackson - 6-4 / 310 / OT from Bellaire, Texas
- Dylan Goffney - 6-1 / 195 / WR from Bridgeland, Texas
- Cole Carson - 6-6 / 285 / OT from Bogata, Texas
- Jalen Kitna - 6-4 / 200 / QB from Burleson, Texas
- Jaddai Henry - 6-4 / 192 / WR from Carrollton, Texas
- Charles Esters - 6-3 / 225 / DE from Cedar Hill, Texas
- Kaidon Salter - 6-1 / 185 / QB from Cedar Hill, Texas
- Shedeur Sanders - 6-2 / 198 / QB from Cedar Hill, Texas
- Alton McCaskill - 6-1 / 195 / RB from Conroe, Texas
- L.J. Johnson - 5-10 / 204 / RB from Cypress, Texas
- Romario Noel - 6-2.5 / 194 / S from Cypress, Texas
- Isaiah Nwokobia - 6-0 / 191 / S from Dallas, Texas
- Ishmael Ibraheem - 6-1 / 175 / CB from Dallas, Texas
- Jai Jones - 5-10 / 230 / ILB from Dallas, Texas
- Jaydon Williams - 6-1 / 195 / OLB from Dallas, Texas
- Jimmy Wyrick - 5-10 / 160 / CB from Dallas, Texas
- Preston Stone - 6-2 / 205 / QB from Dallas, Texas
- Quaydarius Davis - 6-0 / 193 / WR from Dallas, Texas
- Travierre Dunlap - 6-0 / 196 / RB from Del Valle, Texas
- Billy Bowan Jr. - 5-10 / 175 / WR from Denton, Texas
- Cooper Lanz - 6-4 / 240 / TE from Denton, Texas
- Deuce Harmon - 5-9 / 185 / CB from Denton, Texas
- Eli Stowers - 6-4 / 215 / QB from Denton, Texas
- Erick Cade - 6-5.5 / 313 / OT from Denton, Texas
- Jordan Eubanks - 6-2 / 200 / LB from Denton, Texas
- Ja’Tavion Sanders - 6-3.5 / 220 / DE from Denton, Texas
- Byron Murphy II - 6-1 / 290 / DT from DeSoto, Texas
- Jaedon Wilson - 6-3 / 172 / WR from DeSoto, Texas
- Jerand Bradley - 6-5 / 200 / WR from DeSoto, Texas
- Shemar Turner - 6-3.5 / 260 / DE from DeSoto, Texas
- Jadarius Thursby - 5-10 / 186 / S from Duncanville, Texas
- Kendrick Blackshire - 6-2 / 245 / ILB from Duncanville, Texas
- Roderick Daniels Jr. - 5-9 / 160 / WR from Duncanville, Texas
- Savion Byrd - 6-5 / 265 / OT from Duncanville, Texas
- Behren Morton - 6-2 / 185 / QB from Eastland, Texas
- Garrett Nussmeier - 6-2 / 180 / QB from Flower Mound, Texas
- J. Michael Sturdivant - 6-2 / 185 / WR from Flower Mound, Texas
- Kameron Allen - 6-5 / 220 / TE from Forney, Texas
- Da’Wain Lofton - 5-10 / 175 / WR from Fort Worth, Texas
- Hampton Fay - 6-5 / 210 / QB from Fort Worth, Texas
- J’Dan Burnett - 6-0 / 200 /OLB from Fort Worth, Texas
- Juan Davis - 6-4 / 217 / TE from Fort Worth, Texas
- James Brockermeyer - 6-3 / 273 / OC from Fort Worth, Texas
- Montaye Dawson - 5-7 / 165 / RB from Fort Worth, Texas
- Tommy Brockermeyer - 6-6 / 283 / OT from Fort Worth, Texas
- Chase Lowery - 6-0 / 180 / CB from Frisco, Texas
- Elijah Arroyo - 6-4 / 210 / TE from Frisco, Texas
- Jaden Nixon - 5-10 / 170 / RB from Frisco, Texas
- Camar Wheaton - 5-11 / 190 / RB from Garland, Texas
- Connor Heffernan - 6-4 / 260 / OG from Georgetown, Texas
- Deamikkio Nathan - 6-0 / 185 / WR from Grand Prairie, Texas
- Kelan Robinson - 6-2 / 183 / WR from Grand Prairie, Texas
- Dametrious Crownover - 6-6 / 235 / TE from Grandview, Texas
- Jonathon Brooks - 6-0 / 185 / RB from Hallettsville, Texas
- Cameron Bonner - 5-11 / 173 / WR from Houston, Texas
- Dematrius Davis - 5-11 / 190 / QB from Houston, Texas
- Maddox Kopp - 6-5/210/QB from Houston, Texas
- Jaeden Roberts - 6-4 / 345 / OG from Houston, Texas
- Kevon Garcia - 6-2 / 215 / DE from Houston, Texas
- Mark Wilson - 6-0 / 170 / S from Houston, Texas
- Shadrach Banks - 6-0 / 205 / WR from Houston, Texas
- Elijah Bean - 6-5 / 185 / WR from Humble, Texas
- Landen King - 6-5 / 210 / TE from Humble, Texas
- Landyn Watson - 6-3 / 235 / DE from Hutto, Texas
- Brandon Campbell - 5-10 / 190 / RB from Katy, Texas
- Bryce Foster - 6-4.5 / 330 / OG from Katy, Texas
- Fernando Garza - 6-5 / 244 / TE from Katy, Texas
- Hayden Conner - 6-5.5 / 317 / OT from Katy, Texas
- Hunter Washington - 5-11 / 178 / CB from Katy, Texas
- Jalen Milroe - 6-1.5 / 193 / QB from Katy, Texas
- J.D. Coffey - 6-0.5 / 180 / S from Kennedale, Texas
- Joseph Amos - 6-5 / 325 / OT from Lancaster, Texas
- Albert Regis - 6-1 / 300 / DT from La Porte, Texas
- Jordan Jenkins - 6-1 / 202 / RB from Lindale, Texas
- Sawyer Robertson - 6-3/ 185 / QB from Lubbock, Texas
- Caleb Berry - 6-0 / 209 / RB from Lufkin, Texas
- Matthew Wykoff - 6-5 / 304 / OT from Magnolia, Texas
- David Abiara - 6-4 / 248 / DE from Mansfield, Texas
- Lyrik Rawls - 6-1 / 180 / S from Marshall, Texas
- Devon Martin - 6-5 / 240 / TE from Mesquite, Texas
- Jackson Anderson - 6-4 / 290 / OG from Mineola, Texas
- Trevion Sneed - 6-1 / 220 / RB from Mineola, Texas
- Latrell Neville - 6-3 / 195 / WR from Missouri City, Texas
- Keith Jackson - 5-10 / 195 / RB from Missouri City, Texas
- Derrick Harris Jr. - 6-2.5 / 215 / DE from New Caney, Texas
- CJ Baskerville - 6-2 / 180 / S from North Richland Hills, Texas
- Tyrone Brown - 5-11 / 200 / ILB from Orange, Texas
- Darius Hale - 5-10.5 / 219 / RB from Pearland, Texas
- Kyron Drones - 6-2 / 195 / QB from Pearland, Texas
- Terrence Cooks - 6-2 / 210 / OLB from Pearland, Texas
- Grayson James - 6-1 / 200 / QB from Plano, Texas
- Jordon Thomas - 6-3 / 240 / DE from Port Arthur, Texas
- Darius Jackson - 6-1 / 175 / CB from Red Oak, Texas
- Jackson Bailey - 6-1 / 220 / OLB from Red Oak, Texas
- Raymond Gay - 5-10 / 175 / WR from Red Oak, Texas
- Cody Jackson - 6-0 / 175 / WR from Richmond, Texas
- Reuben Fathertree II - 6-8 / 305 / OT from Richmond, Texas
- Tyler Onyedim - 6-3 / 277 / DT from Richmond, Texas
- Cam’Ron Valdez - 5-10 / 187 / RB from Rockdale, Texas
- Ketron Jackson - 6-2 / 186 / WR from Royse City, Texas
- Lucas Coley - 6-1 / 203 / QB from San Antonio, Texas
- Mason Tharp - 6-7 / 225 / TE from Spring, Texas
- Brady Boyd - 6-1 / 175 / WR from Southlake, Texas
- Clayton Smith - 6-4 / 215 / OLB from Texarkana, Texas
- Landon Jackson - 6-6 / 240 / DE from Texarkana, Texas
- Marcus Burris - 6-4 / 262 / DE from Texarkana, Texas
- Nick Martin - 5-11 / 190 / OLB from Texarkana, Texas
- Torey Phillips - 6-5 / 270 / DE from Texarkana, Texas
- Tate Williams - 6-4 / 264 / OG from Wall, Texas
- Cisco Caston - 6-2 / 195 / S from Weatherford, Texas
- Chris Murray - 6-3 / 240 / DE from Wichita Falls, Texas
- E’Maurion Banks - 6-4 / 260 / DE from Wichita Falls, Texas
- Jacob Rodriguez - 6-2 / 205 / QB from Wichita Falls, Texas
- Jed Castles - 6-6 / 215 / TE from Wichita Falls, Texas
- Theodore Knox - 5-10 / 167 / WR from The Woodlands, Texas
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.
Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.