SI All-American Football Candidates in Texas

A total of 130 high school football players from the state of Texas are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

The 130 athletes from Texas represent the second-most from a single state, behind Florida (142). The top 10 rounds out with Georgia (84), California (79), North Carolina (55), Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (32), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).

“The quarterback talent coming out of Texas in this recruiting cycle is head turning,” said SI director of recruiting John Garcia Jr. “California is often thought of as the quarterback state but Texas is Quarterback Central for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

“We have 17 QBs from the state on our SI All-American watch list. Their verbal commitments so far speak to the excellence, with Garrett Nussmeir going to LSU, Dematrius Davis to Auburn, Jalen Milroe to Texas, Eli Stowers to Texas A & M, and it just keeps going.”

The Texas QBs on the SIAA watch list (and their respective verbal commitments) are:

Here is the complete list of Texas honorees, listed by city/town:

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.