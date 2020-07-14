SI All-American Watch List: 15 Baylor commits and 14 key BU football targets named

The Baylor Bears are realizing the benefits of casting a wide local recruiting net, with 80 percent of current commits hailing from Texas. Among those local commits are Elijah Bean, Hal Presley and Roderick Daniels Jr., all athletic and explosive prospects who are sure to add considerable depth to the Bears' wide receiver corps.

15 of the current Bear verbal commitments in the class were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.

14 prep prospects uncommitted or committed to other programs with Baylor still under consideration were also named SIAA candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of BU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

Offense

QB Kyron Drones/6-2, 195/Pearland, Texas

WR Elijah Bean/6-5, 185/Humble, Texas

WR Hal Presley/6-3, 190/Arlington, Texas

WR Roderick Daniels Jr./5-9, 160/Duncanville, Texas

RB Jordan Jenkins/6-1, 202/Lindale, Texas

TE Cooper Lanz/6-4, 240/Denton, Texas

OG Connor Heffernan/6-4, 260/Georgetown, Texas

OG Tate Williams/6-4, 264/Wall, Texas

Defense

CB Tevin Williams/6-0, 172/Stillwater, Okla.

DE Sam Carrell/6-4, 254/Albuquerque, N.M.

DT Byron Murphy II/6-1, 290/DeSoto, Texas

ILB Jackie Marshall/6-2, 230/Reserve, La.

ILB Tyrone Brown/5-11, 200/Orange, Texas

S Cisco Caston/6-2, 195/Weatherford, Texas

S Romario Noel/6-2.5, 194/Cypress, Texas

TOP TARGETS

Offense

WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce/5-10, 163/Dillon, S.C.

WR Cameron Bonner/5-11, 173/Houston, Texas

WR Corey Palmer/5-11.5, 170/Bradenton, Fla.

TE Devon Martin/6-5, 240/Mesquite, Texas

OG Noah Josey/6-5, 280/Brentwood, Tenn.

OT Bennett Pitcher/6-7.5, 273/Deerfield, Mass.

OT Erick Cade/6-5.5, 313/Denton, Texas

Defense

CB Justin Walley/5-10, 170/Biloxi, Miss.

DE Byron Turner Jr./6-3, 237/New Orleans, La.

DE Landyn Watson/6-3, 235/Hutto, Texas

DE Raam Stevenson Jr./6-3, 200/Arlington, Texas

DE Shemar Turner/6-3.5, 260/DeSoto, Texas

DT Tyas Martin/6-3, 318/Jacksonville, Ark.

ILB Kendrick Blackshire/6-2, 245/Duncanville, Texas

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.