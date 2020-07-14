SI All-American Watch List: 15 Baylor commits and 14 key BU football targets named
SI All-American
The Baylor Bears are realizing the benefits of casting a wide local recruiting net, with 80 percent of current commits hailing from Texas. Among those local commits are Elijah Bean, Hal Presley and Roderick Daniels Jr., all athletic and explosive prospects who are sure to add considerable depth to the Bears' wide receiver corps.
15 of the current Bear verbal commitments in the class were named candidates for the 2020 Sports Illustrated All-America team of high school senior football players.
14 prep prospects uncommitted or committed to other programs with Baylor still under consideration were also named SIAA candidates.
Listed below is the full breakdown of BU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.
VERBAL COMMITS
Offense
QB Kyron Drones/6-2, 195/Pearland, Texas
WR Elijah Bean/6-5, 185/Humble, Texas
WR Hal Presley/6-3, 190/Arlington, Texas
WR Roderick Daniels Jr./5-9, 160/Duncanville, Texas
RB Jordan Jenkins/6-1, 202/Lindale, Texas
TE Cooper Lanz/6-4, 240/Denton, Texas
OG Connor Heffernan/6-4, 260/Georgetown, Texas
OG Tate Williams/6-4, 264/Wall, Texas
Defense
CB Tevin Williams/6-0, 172/Stillwater, Okla.
DE Sam Carrell/6-4, 254/Albuquerque, N.M.
DT Byron Murphy II/6-1, 290/DeSoto, Texas
ILB Jackie Marshall/6-2, 230/Reserve, La.
ILB Tyrone Brown/5-11, 200/Orange, Texas
S Cisco Caston/6-2, 195/Weatherford, Texas
S Romario Noel/6-2.5, 194/Cypress, Texas
TOP TARGETS
Offense
WR Ahmari Huggins-Bruce/5-10, 163/Dillon, S.C.
WR Cameron Bonner/5-11, 173/Houston, Texas
WR Corey Palmer/5-11.5, 170/Bradenton, Fla.
TE Devon Martin/6-5, 240/Mesquite, Texas
OG Noah Josey/6-5, 280/Brentwood, Tenn.
OT Bennett Pitcher/6-7.5, 273/Deerfield, Mass.
OT Erick Cade/6-5.5, 313/Denton, Texas
Defense
CB Justin Walley/5-10, 170/Biloxi, Miss.
DE Byron Turner Jr./6-3, 237/New Orleans, La.
DE Landyn Watson/6-3, 235/Hutto, Texas
DE Raam Stevenson Jr./6-3, 200/Arlington, Texas
DE Shemar Turner/6-3.5, 260/DeSoto, Texas
DT Tyas Martin/6-3, 318/Jacksonville, Ark.
ILB Kendrick Blackshire/6-2, 245/Duncanville, Texas
More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.
Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.
The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.
The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.