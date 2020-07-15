SI All-American Football Candidates in Utah

Five high school football players from the state of Utah are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

The Utah honorees are:

Jackson Light - 6-3 / 275 / OC from Draper, Utah (Corner Canyon)

Branson Yager - 6-7 / 332 / OT from Grantsville, Utah (Grantsville)

Kingsley Suamataia - 6-4 / 278 / OT from Orem, Utah

Logan Fano - 6-4 / 220 / OLB from Provo, Utah (Timpview)

Voi Tunuufi - 6-2 / 265 / DT from Salt Lake City, Utah (East)

Light is verbally committed to Oregon; Yager to Nebraska; and Tunuufi to Washington. Suamataia and Fano each hold numerous Power 5 offers.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.