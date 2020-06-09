SI All-American TV: Jim Mora, Jr. on Why We Should Temper Newcomer Expectations in College Football

Some of the most influential voices in collegiate athletics continue to discuss the parameters for the return of college football and each week brings a renewed sense of optimism. The month of June will serve as an important period as many restrictions surrounding on-campus training and workouts are loosening.

How will newcomers adjust? From incoming freshmen to the experienced addition via the transfer portal, first-year players on a given roster are also facing considerable hurdles due to the delay in procedure during the COVID-19 pandemic. From Georgia's Jamie Newman to Alabama freshman Bryce Young, a bevy of talented quarterbacks, in particular, are among the most affected.

Football commentator Jim Mora Jr., outlines some of the impacts the pandemic has had on the newest faces of college football on SI All-American TV, a weekly video feature that continues today. A longtime NFL and collegiate head coach, Mora most recently led UCLA’s football program from 2011-2017. His experience gives him a unique perspective on roster building and management at each level.

