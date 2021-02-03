Syracuse Football Early Signing Period Recap
A look back at the Orange's early signing period haul.
Syracuse signed 19 players in December. Here is our full coverage of the early National Signing Day.
THE GRAPHICS
Syracuse Uses Album Graphics to Announce Signees
DINO'S COMMENTS
Six Things Babers Said About the 2021 Class at Signing Day Presser
CLASS ANALYSIS
What's Left for Syracuse in 2021?
Five Signees Who Could Contribute as True Freshmen
Three Sleepers in Syracuse's 2021 Class
Where do Syracuse's Signees Come From? Geographical Analysis
Positional Review of Syracuse's 2021 Class
Live Blog: Timeline of When Players Signed
PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS & EVALUATIONS