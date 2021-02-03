FootballBasketballRecruitingLacrosse
Syracuse Football Early Signing Period Recap

A look back at the Orange's early signing period haul.
Syracuse signed 19 players in December. Here is our full coverage of the early National Signing Day. 

THE GRAPHICS

Syracuse Uses Album Graphics to Announce Signees

DINO'S COMMENTS

Six Things Babers Said About the 2021 Class at Signing Day Presser

CLASS ANALYSIS

What's Left for Syracuse in 2021?

Five Signees Who Could Contribute as True Freshmen

Three Sleepers in Syracuse's 2021 Class

Where do Syracuse's Signees Come From? Geographical Analysis

Positional Review of Syracuse's 2021 Class

Live Blog: Timeline of When Players Signed

PLAYER HIGHLIGHTS & EVALUATIONS

DB Duce Chestnut

OL Enrique Cruz

OL Kalan Ellis

DB Malcolm Folk

DL Elijah Fuentes

WR Oronde Gadsden

DL Jatius Geer

WR Umari Hatcher

OL Wes Hoeh

RB Josh Hough

OL Austyn Kauhi

QB Justin Lamson

DL Terry Lockett

WR Kendall Long

OL Tyler Magnuson

LB Malik Matthew

DL/LB Derek McDonald

TE Landon Morris

LB Austin Roon

