In Case You Missed It: Weekly TCU Sports Recap

This week was all about the Sweet 16

How sweet it is. What a week for college basketball! The clock finally struck midnight, for the St. Peter's Peacocks.   They just kept defying all odds and sending basketball fans' brackets up in flames. Let's not forget about Duke.  They have a story of their own this year and have stretched their season further than most would have expected.  Duke's keeping it alive for their Coach K. 

And baseball...whoa!  A walk-off steal and then a walk-off grand slam by Texas Tech to beat Texas. Who does that? Apparently the same Texas Tech Player Friday and Saturday.  Can someone say, NIL deal?

TCU Football starts spring practice and has a successful Pro-Day. TCU Baseball, always keeping it interesting, sweeps K-State. Beach Volleyball - yes, they remain undefeated! And more from Rifle, Equestrian, and Tennis.

Basketball

Football

Baseball

Humorous

Equestrian

Beach Volleyball

Rifle

Tennis

Track & Field

Twitter: @TCUBeachVB
More Sports

