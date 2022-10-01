TCU Football vs. Oklahoma: Live Game Day Thread

Bring on the Sooners....

KillerFrogs' Fan Forum - lowering office productivity since 1997 - is widely known throughout the TCU fan base as the source for how fans are feeling at that moment on a host of topics.

The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes, contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!

How's the TCU vs. Oklahoma game going? Is this game giving Horned Frogs fans hope or is it a repeat of the 2021 game when the Sooners beat up on the Frogs? How's Max doing at QB? Is Chandler playing? Did Derius get a punt return for another TD? How about Quentin? How's he doing? Is the defense having another spectacular night? How's the crowd?

You will find thousands of opinions on these questions and more! We want to hear from you. Create a free account and follow along! Discover why the KillerFrogs' Fan Forum has been the place to voice opinions for 25+ years!

Previewing the Game

In case you missed some of our earlier articles this week previewing this game, here are some links you can read:

