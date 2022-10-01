TCU Football vs. Oklahoma: Live Game Day Thread
Bring on the Sooners....
The Game Day Thread, sponsored by Stanley Eisenman Fine Shoes, contains play-by-play action as well as up-to-the-minute commentary from the fans following along that day. Let's hear from you!
How's the TCU vs. Oklahoma game going? Is this game giving Horned Frogs fans hope or is it a repeat of the 2021 game when the Sooners beat up on the Frogs? How's Max doing at QB? Is Chandler playing? Did Derius get a punt return for another TD? How about Quentin? How's he doing? Is the defense having another spectacular night? How's the crowd?
Read More
TCU vs. Oklahoma
FOLLOW LIVE! CLICK HERE
FOR THE GOOD, THE BAD, AND THE UGLY
Previewing the Game
In case you missed some of our earlier articles this week previewing this game, here are some links you can read:
Poll Watching - OU plummets; TCU receives votes
First Look at Oklahoma
Sonny Dykes Presser - Duggan to start; Morris to play
KillerMinute - A Must Watch - Brett and Nathan debate the QB news
Big 12 Matchups and Predictions
Duggan or Morris? Our Sports Ignoramus suggests Max Morris
TCU's Depth Chart
What are the odds on the game? What are the sportsbooks saying?
Oklahoma's Depth Chart
Big 12 Power Rankings
Best Games to Watch in Week 5
WATCH! - Tori's Thoughts on the Game
Know Your Foe - OU Players to Watch
Keys to the Game
Dear Oklahoma! - Our Weekly Humorous Letter to our Opponent
How to Watch, Listen, Stream, and Get Live Updates on the Game
