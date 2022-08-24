TCU Fall Sports Guide

This fall, there is something for everyone, from the gridiron to the links; from the soccer pitch to the court. The TCU Horned Frogs cross country, equestrian, football, golf, rifle, soccer, swimming & diving, and volleyball teams are all in action this fall.

This Fall Sports Guide will provide information on all of those sports with links to schedule/results, rankings (when applicable), and more.

Latest Polls

Quentin Johnston, TCU football Keith Robinson

Next up: TCU plays at Colorado on Friday, September 2, at 9 p.m. to start the 2022 season.

Cross Country

Schedule/Results

TCU Cross Country TCU Athletics

Next up: The men’s and women's teams open the season on Friday, September 2, in Abilene at the ACU NAIMADU Classic.

Equestrian

Next up: The team opens the season on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at home against Tarleton State

Men’s Golf

TCU Men's Golf Photo: TCU Men's Golf

Next up: The team opens the season on Wednesday, September 7, at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Georgia

Swimming and Diving

TCU Swimming and Diving TCU Athletics

Next up: The men’s and women's teams open the season on Friday, October 7, in Austin at the Dust Your Boots Off Invitational.

Women’s Rifle

Schedule/Results

TCU Women's Rifle - defending Air Rifle National Champions TCU Athletics

Next up: TCU opens the season on Saturday, September 24, at Navy

Women’s Soccer

Schedule/Results

Latest Polls

Camryn Lancaster, TCU Soccer TCU Athletics

Next up: TCU hosts Santa Clara on Thursday, August 25, at 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Schedule/Results

TCU Women's Volleyball ©️ Barry Lewis, KillerFrogs.com

Next up: TCU opens the season at home on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. versus No. 1 Wisconsin

