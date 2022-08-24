Skip to main content
TCU Fall Sports Guide

© Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Find schedules/results, rankings, and more of all Horned Frogs sports this fall
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

This fall, there is something for everyone, from the gridiron to the links; from the soccer pitch to the court. The TCU Horned Frogs cross country, equestrian, football, golf, rifle, soccer, swimming & diving, and volleyball teams are all in action this fall.

This Fall Sports Guide will provide information on all of those sports with links to schedule/results, rankings (when applicable), and more.

Football

Latest Polls

Quentin Johnston

Quentin Johnston, TCU football

Next up: TCU plays at Colorado on Friday, September 2, at 9 p.m. to start the 2022 season.

Cross Country

Schedule/Results

TCU Cross Country

Next up: The men’s and women's teams open the season on Friday, September 2, in Abilene at the ACU NAIMADU Classic.

Equestrian

TCU Equestrian

Next up: The team opens the season on Friday, September 16 at 10 a.m. at home against Tarleton State

Men’s Golf

TCU Men's Golf team comes in 6th place at the Colonial Collegiate Invitational in Fort Worth played on October 4-5.

TCU Men's Golf

Next up: The team opens the season on Wednesday, September 7, at the Frederica Cup in St. Simons Island, Georgia

Swimming and Diving

TCU Diving; Alec Hubbard

TCU Swimming and Diving

Next up: The men’s and women's teams open the season on Friday, October 7, in Austin at the Dust Your Boots Off Invitational.

Women’s Rifle

Schedule/Results

TCU Rifle

TCU Women's Rifle - defending Air Rifle National Champions

Next up: TCU opens the season on Saturday, September 24, at Navy

Women’s Soccer

Schedule/Results
Latest Polls

Camryn Lancaster, TCU Soccer

Next up: TCU hosts Santa Clara on Thursday, August 25, at 7 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Schedule/Results

September 18, 2021: TCU Volleyball battles crosstown rival in front of the largest crowd of the season. SMU won 3-2 Schollmaier Arena.

Next up: TCU opens the season at home on Friday, August 26 at 7 p.m. versus No. 1 Wisconsin

TCU Horned Frogs
