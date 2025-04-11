Alberto Osuna's Status for Tennessee vs Ole Miss Baseball
Alberto Osuna's status for Tennessee vs Ole Miss is revealed ahead of first pitch on Friday
The Tennessee Volunteers are set for a huge weekend series starting Friday. They are on the road in the state of Mississippi, taking on a familiar foe as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels. Although the fans don't get to see Lane Kiffin against his favorite team again (and they most definitely want to), they will get to see the biggest rivalry between the two teams, as baseball is the biggest rivalry for the programs.
The Tennessee Volunteers will be entering this game with one less player than the Rebels, as they enter this game without Alberto Osuna again. Osuna has still yet to gain eligibility from the NCAA after transferring to the Volunteers prior to the beginning of the season. He is unlikely to gain eligibility for the remainder of this season and will likely never play a game in the Orange & White.
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job so far this season despite losing their first series last weekend when they took on the Texas A&M Aggies. The Tennessee Volunteers will be looking to right their wrongs as Liam Doyle takes the mound against his former team on Friday night.
