Volunteer Country

How To Watch Ole Miss vs Tennessee Baseball

Tennessee and Ole Miss is set for a huge weekend series. Here is how you can watch the games.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) marks in the dirt at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) marks in the dirt at the Tennessee baseball season opener against Hofstra, in Lindsey Nelson Stadium at University of Tennessee in Knoxville, Tenn., Friday, February. 14, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee and Ole Miss is set for a huge weekend series. Here is how you can watch the games.

The Tennessee Volunteers have a huge series coming up as they take on the Ole Miss Rebels starting Friday night. The Ole Miss Rebels and Tennessee Volunteers are rivals in baseball, as both teams want to win the series at all costs.

The Volunteers are entering this game following a series loss to the Texas A&M Aggies in Knoxville. Shortly after their series loss, they played the Alabama State Hornets and won convincingly with a 10-2 final score. The Ole Miss Rebels are entering this game on a four-game winning streak, including two wins over the Kentucky Wildcats.

Tennessee will have two major storylines entering Oxford, as on Friday night, Liam Doyle will pitch against his former team in what is expected to be the key headline entering the weekend opener. Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer is also entering the weekend to play against his former team, as he is hopeful to have a huge weekend.

Gavin Kilen is expected to return to the starting lineup this weekend as he has been limited with a hamstring injury. He reportedly had a minor setback prior to the Texas A&M series. Learn how to watch the weekend series below.

How To Watch Ole Miss vs Tennessee Baseball

Friday Night:
• GameDay: Friday, April 11th
• Game Time: 7:30 PM EST
• Stadium: Swayze Field
• Where: Oxford, Mississippi
• Watch: SEC Network+

Saturday Night:
• GameDay: Saturday, April 12th
• Game Time: 5:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Swayze Field
• Where: Oxford, Mississippi
• Watch: SEC Network+

Sunday Night:
• GameDay: Sunday, April 13th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Swayze Field
• Where: Oxford, Mississippi
• Watch: SEC Network

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Baseball