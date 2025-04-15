Volunteer Country

How to Watch Tennessee vs Bellarmine

Jonathan Williams

Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Bellarmine.

After a road trip out to Oxford to play Ole Miss, the Tennessee Volunteers are back at home on Tuesday for the start of a four-game home stand. First up on the list is Bellarmine. The Volunteers are currently 31-5 on the season.

Thomas Crabtree is the projected starter for the Volunteers. He has eight appearances on the season with one starter and holds a 2.53 ERA and a 1-0 record. For Bellarmine, Carson Brower is the projected starter. He has nine appearances on the season and two staters. He currently holds a 1-1 record and 12.91 ERA.

The Volunteers have been very successful in midweek matchups since the arrival of head coach Tony Vitello. Tennessee is 72-11 overall in midweek games under head coach Vitello.

  • Gameday: Tuesday April 15th, 2025
  • Game Time: 6 PM ET
  • Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Watch: SEC Network+

