How to Watch Tennessee vs Cincinnati - NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional
Everything you need to know on how to watch Tennessee vs Cincinnati.
Tennessee pused their way past Miami (OH) on Firday with a 9-2 win to advance to the second round of the Knoxville Regional. They will now face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats. A win on Saturday would put them one win away from advancing to the Super Regional round.
Cincinnati defeated Wake Forest on Friday by a final score of 11-6. The Bearcats jumped out early in the ball game by scoring eight runs in the first two innings and never looked back.
If the Volunteers win on Saturday, they will then play the winner of Cincinnati vs the winner of Miami (OH) vs Wake Forest. A game will be played on Monday if necessary. The winner of the Knoxville regional will then move on to play the winner of the Fayetteville regional, which is hosted by the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Saturday's game is set to be played at 6 PM ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and will be broadcasted on ESPN+ for those who want to watch.
How to Watch Tennessee vs Miami OH:
• GameDay: Saturday, May 31st
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Watch: ESPN+
