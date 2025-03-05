Volunteer Country

Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer (11) hits the ball during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Tennessee infielder Andrew Fischer (11) hits the ball during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers showcased their offensive prowess on Tuesday against Radford, delivering three grand slams en route to yet another win. The Volunteers are now 12-0 on the season, which is tied for the third-longest win streak to start a season. A win on Wednesday would put them in sole place of third.

Tuesday's game wasn't smooth sailing for the entirety of the game. The game started off shaky for Tennessee, as defensive miscues allowed Radford to jump out to a 3-2 lead in the first inning. Despite early struggles on the mound from AJ Abraham, Dean Curley and Andrew Fischer helped keep the Vols within striking distance with back-to-back solo home runs. Radford tacked on another run in the second with a sacrifice bunt, making it 4-2.

Tennessee added another run in the sixth before exploding in the seventh inning with a stunning 12-run frame. Fischer delivered a grand slam to break the game wide open, and Blake Grimmer put an exclamation mark on the night with a walk-off grand slam, ending the game in spectacular fashion.

Looking ahead at Xavier, they are 7-5 on the season but looks can be deceiving. They have already played a relatively tough schedule to this point with games against Oregon State, Indiana and Stanford. They took the first game against Indiana in extras and split the four-game series against Stanford.

How to Watch Tennessee vs Xavier:

• GameDay: Wednesday, March 5th
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+

