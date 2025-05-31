Volunteer Country

LIVE Updates - Knoxville Regional, Cincinnati vs Tennessee

Brooks Austin

Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello visits with his players as he takes pitcher Liam Doyle out of the game during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Miami Ohio on May 30, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello visits with his players as he takes pitcher Liam Doyle out of the game during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Miami Ohio on May 30, 2025.

The Tennessee Volunteers are set for their second game in the Knoxville, Tennessee regional after a Friday evening win over the Miami RedHawks. Saturday, they take on Cincinnati.

After yet another electric Friday night performance from star LHP, Liam Doyle, the Tennessee Volunteers have their first of three wins required to win the Knoxville, Regional before heading to a potential super regional.

Friday night's 9 to 2 win over Miami OH, now the Vols are set to take on the Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey-Nelson Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 6 PM EST. We have all the Live Updates and scoring from the contest.

LIVE Update - Tennessee vs Cincinnati Score

First Inning:
Top:

Bottom:

How to Watch Tennessee vs Cincinnati:

• GameDay: Saturday, May 31st
• Game Time: 6:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Watch: ESPN+

