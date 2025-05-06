NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Tennessee Vols Projected as Host Team
The Tennessee Volunteers are still expected to host the regional round despite their recent struggles.
It has not been smooth sailing for the Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program as of late. They have lost three straight conference series after losing to the Auburn Tigers this past weekend and are now outside of the top 10 in rankings. However, the Vols are still in a position to host the regional round of the postseason.
ON3 released their latest NCAA baseball field of 64 projections and the Volunteers were listed as a top seed. Right now, they are projected to host TCU, Michigan and Columbia. The unfortunate news for Tennessee, though, is that if they were to advance to the super regional round, they would not be a host for that round.
Tennessee is 37-11 on the season and holds a 14-10 record in conference play. They also hold a 26-7 record at home this season, so them hosting the first round would be a good sign for the Volunteers based on that.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- Texas
- Florida State
- LSU
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Vanderbilt
- West Virginia
- UC Irvine
- Coastal Carolina
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Troy
- Louisville
- Southern Miss
- Arizona
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- USC
