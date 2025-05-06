Volunteer Country

NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections - Tennessee Vols Projected as Host Team

The Tennessee Volunteers are still expected to host the regional round despite their recent struggles.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello during the NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello during the NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It has not been smooth sailing for the Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program as of late. They have lost three straight conference series after losing to the Auburn Tigers this past weekend and are now outside of the top 10 in rankings. However, the Vols are still in a position to host the regional round of the postseason.

ON3 released their latest NCAA baseball field of 64 projections and the Volunteers were listed as a top seed. Right now, they are projected to host TCU, Michigan and Columbia. The unfortunate news for Tennessee, though, is that if they were to advance to the super regional round, they would not be a host for that round.

Tennessee is 37-11 on the season and holds a 14-10 record in conference play. They also hold a 26-7 record at home this season, so them hosting the first round would be a good sign for the Volunteers based on that.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. Texas
  2. Florida State
  3. LSU
  4. North Carolina
  5. Oregon
  6. Georgia
  7. Arkansas
  8. Auburn
  9. Clemson
  10. Oregon State
  11. Vanderbilt
  12. West Virginia
  13. UC Irvine
  14. Coastal Carolina
  15. Tennessee
  16. NC State
  17. Oklahoma
  18. UCLA
  19. Troy
  20. Louisville
  21. Southern Miss
  22. Arizona
  23. Alabama
  24. Ole Miss
  25. USC

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

