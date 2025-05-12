Tennessee Baseball Set to Hold Senior Day Events on Tuesday Ahead of Game vs Belmont
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to hold Senior Day events on Tuesday ahead of Tennessee vs Belmont
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to have their senior day events on Tuesday, as they are set to take on Belmont in their final mid-week game of the regular season ahead of the final series of the game.
Hunter Ensley will be the highlight player from this event as he will be entering the MLB Draft after this year due to a loss of eligibility. Ensley has the second-best average for batting and also has nine home runs.
Ensley is known for much more than his bat, including his awesome outfield catches and his amazing plays at home platye. That includes the one in the college world series, which gave the Vols the spark they needed to go win it all.
