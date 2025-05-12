Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Set to Hold Senior Day Events on Tuesday Ahead of Game vs Belmont

Caleb Sisk

May 26 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley (9) lifts the trophy in celebration at the Hoover Met following the championship game of the SEC Tournament. Tennessee held on to win 4-3. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
May 26 2024; Hoover, AL, USA; Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley (9) lifts the trophy in celebration at the Hoover Met following the championship game of the SEC Tournament. Tennessee held on to win 4-3. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to have their senior day events on Tuesday, as they are set to take on Belmont in their final mid-week game of the regular season ahead of the final series of the game.

Hunter Ensley will be the highlight player from this event as he will be entering the MLB Draft after this year due to a loss of eligibility. Ensley has the second-best average for batting and also has nine home runs.

Ensley is known for much more than his bat, including his awesome outfield catches and his amazing plays at home platye. That includes the one in the college world series, which gave the Vols the spark they needed to go win it all.

