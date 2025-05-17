Volunteer Country

Tennessee Baseball Today - How To Watch Vols vs Arkansas

The Tennessee Volunteers are on the road for their final SEC series against the No. 5-ranked Arkansas Razorbacks. Here’s everything you need to know about the final matchup. 

The Tennessee Volunteers have lost four straight SEC series to close the regular season. In their final regular season contest Saturday afternoon, they have a chance to break the series skid prior to the conference tournament. 

The Vols won game one of the series 10 to 7 on Thursday night, then followed it up with an 8 to 6 loss on Friday night. Saturday in Fayetteville, Arkansas the look to win the series. 

Arkansas has the overall series lead by a considerable margin. Tennessee’s (29-43) against Arkansas and just (2-8) in their last 10 matchups dating back to 2019. 

The Vols pitching staff looks to bounce back on Saturday following an uncommon Friday night start by star LHP, Liam Doyle. Doyle allows 11 hits in 4.2 innings while also managing to strike out double-digit Razorbacks. Doyle is now (9-3) on the season. 

How to Watch Tennessee vs Arkansas

• GameDay: Saturday, May 17th
• Game Time: 3:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Baum-Walker Stadium
• Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
• Watch: SECN+

Marcus Phillips and Liam Doyle have both started this weekend, with AJ Russell having burned up innings on Thursday night as well. Saturday’s final regular season game could see quite a few arms on the mound for the Vols.

