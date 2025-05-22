Tennessee Volunteers Baseball Gets Brutal Draw in Latest Field of 64 Projections
The Tennessee Volunteers got a brutal draw in the latest NCAA baseball field of 64 projections.
The Tennessee Volunteers took their first game of the SEC Tournament against the Crimson Tide by a final score of 15-10. They will now play the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinal round.
The tournament is a huge opportunity for Tennessee. After losing five straight conference series to end the regular season, the Volunteers fell out of a host spot for the regional round of postseason play. Their win against Alabama certainly helps their case, but Tennessee is likley going to want to do some more winning based on the latest field of 64 projections.
Baseball America released its latest field of 64 projections after the completion of yesterday's games. They had Tennessee playing in the Tallahassee regional, against Florida State, Oklahoma State and Bethune-Cookman.
Tennessee and Florida State have some recent history against one another. They played twice in last year's College World Series, the Volunteers defeated the Seminoles in the first game by a final score of 12-11 and then again two games later to knock out Florida State.
The Volunteers also played Oklahoma State in the regular season this year during the Astros Foundation College Classic. Tennessee defeated the Cowboys by a final score of 5-2.
In Baseball America's latest rankings, they had Florida State at ninth overall and Tennessee at 23rd overall.
