Tennessee Volunteers Dominate Bellarmine in Mid Week Matchup
The Tennessee Volunteers had a dominant showing against Bellarmine during their mid week matchup.
The Tennessee Volunteers' baseball program picked up yet another win on the season as they defeated Bellarmine in their mid-week matchup by a final score of 13-3 in eight innings of play. The Volunteers are now 32-5 on the season.
Bellarmine jumped out to an early lead by putting a run on the board in the first inning, but the Volunteers found their stride in the second inning. Tennessee proceeded to score six runs in the bottom of the second thanks to a triple from Reese Chapman, a single from Dean Curley and a three-run shot from Andrew Fischer.
The Volunteers had another burst of runs during the seventh inning as Dalton Bargo let off a three-run blast followed by a solo shot from Chris Newstrom. It was an RBI single from Hunter High in the eighth inning that ultimately ended in the match in a run rule.
It was a pitching effort by committee for the Volunteers on Tuesday as not a single pitcher went for more than a single inning during the game. They combined for 13 strike outs, five walks and five hits allowed on the night.
Tennessee will play host to Kentucky this weekend for another conference weekend series.
