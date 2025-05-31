Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Cincinnati Betting Odds - NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional

A look at the betting odds for Tennessee's matchup vs Cincinnati in the Knoxville regional.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Reese Chapman (13) celebrates a home run with Tennessee assistant head coach Josh Elander, left, during a NCAA Baseball Tournament Knoxville Regional game between Tennessee and Miami Ohio on May 30, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee pused their way past Miami (OH) on Firday with a 9-2 win to advance to the second round of the Knoxville Regional. They will now face off against the Cincinnati Bearcats. A win on Saturday would put them one win away from advancing to the Super Regional round.

Cincinnati defeated Wake Forest on Friday by a final score of 11-6. The Bearcats jumped out early in the ball game by scoring eight runs in the first two innings and never looked back.

Here is a look at the betting odds for Saturday's matchup, courtesy of Draft Kings.

Tennessee vs Cincinnati Betting Odds:

Tennessee is a 3.5-run favorite against the Bearcats. The total is set at 13 and the Volunteers' odds to win is -315 while Cincinnati's sits at +230.

If the Volunteers win on Saturday, they will then play the winner of Cincinnati vs the winner of Miami (OH) vs Wake Forest. A game will be played on Monday if necessary. The winner of the Knoxville regional will then move on to play the winner of the Fayetteville regional, which is hosted by the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Saturday's game is set to be played at 6 PM ET at Lindsey Nelson Stadium and will be broadcasted on ESPN+ for those who want to watch.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

