Tennessee vs Ole Miss - Series Preview and Injury Report
The Tennessee Volunteers head to Oxford, Mississippi, this weekend for another SEC Showdown against the Ole Miss Rebels. We take a look at the injury report entering the series.
The Tennessee Volunteers are fresh off their first SEC series loss in over 12 SEC series matchups. The Texas A&M Aggies were no hit by the Vols last week on Friday night, only to bounce back and win both games on Saturday to clinch the series.
Now, the Vols head to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in yet another SEC Showdown.
The Rebels are currently (26-7) on the year, and (8-4) in conference play, ranked No. 6, per D1baseball.
Today, we take a look at the injury report for two of the healthiest teams in the conference.
Tennessee vs Ole Miss - Series Preview and Injury Report
Tennessee:
- INF, Alberto Osuna (OUT)
Ole Miss:
- No One Listed
The Vols have managed to make it through nearly two thirds of the regular season without a major injury. Though, the NCAA's ruling to keep Alberto Osuna on the sidelines has certainly impacted the ceiling of the lineup for the Vols this season.
