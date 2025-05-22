Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Texas - Vols Looking to Advance to Semifinals in SEC Tournament

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to advance to the semifinal round vs Texas in the SEC Tournament.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday.
Tennessee baseball is set to host West Georgia on Tuesday. / Photo by Avery Bane/Tennessee Athletics

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to advance to the semifinal round vs Texas in the SEC Tournament.

The Tennessee Volunteers advanced to the quarterfinal round after yesterday's big win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Volunteers scored 15 runs en route to their 15-10 win. Now they matchup against the regular season conference champions.

The two teams did not play one another during the regular season, so this will be the first time they have played this season. The game is set to be played at 4 PM ET on Thursday and the game will be streamed on SEC Network for fans that want to watch.

The winner of this matchup will move on to play the winner against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The Volunteers lost their conference series against the Commodores this season but have not yet played Oklahoma.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball