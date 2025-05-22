Tennessee vs Texas - Vols Looking to Advance to Semifinals in SEC Tournament
The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to advance to the semifinal round vs Texas in the SEC Tournament.
The Tennessee Volunteers advanced to the quarterfinal round after yesterday's big win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. The Volunteers scored 15 runs en route to their 15-10 win. Now they matchup against the regular season conference champions.
The two teams did not play one another during the regular season, so this will be the first time they have played this season. The game is set to be played at 4 PM ET on Thursday and the game will be streamed on SEC Network for fans that want to watch.
The winner of this matchup will move on to play the winner against Oklahoma and Vanderbilt. The Volunteers lost their conference series against the Commodores this season but have not yet played Oklahoma.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee vs Syracuse Listed as Major Game to Watch in Week One of College Football
- Tennessee vs Arkansas - Volunteers Hoping to Break Conference Series Streak
- Tennessee Vol Rickey Gibson Uses NIL Earnings to Donate to Former High School
- College Football Analyst Believes Tennessee Volunteers Won't Reach 10 Wins in 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers Neyland Stadium Listed as Top 3 Atmosphere in College Football
- Jonaz Walton Shuts Down Recruitment - Cancels Visit With Tennessee Volunteers
- College Baseball Coach Takes Shot at Tennessee's Transfer Portal Acquisitions
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Listed as Top-5 Transfer Portal Player
- In-State Star Brings Explosive Two-Way Skill Set to Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs
- Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings
- Tennessee’s 2025 RB Trio Could Be Among SEC’s Best
- Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival
- Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans