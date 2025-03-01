Volunteer Country

40 Yard Dash Results: Tennessee Volunteers Wide Receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr's 40 yard dash results did not disappoint.

Caleb Sisk

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) blows a kiss to the Tennessee Volunteers fans in the stands after his touchdown catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (1) blows a kiss to the Tennessee Volunteers fans in the stands after his touchdown catch against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr's 40 yard dash results did not disappoint.

Tennessee wide receiver Dont’e Thornton took the stage at the NFL combine to showcase his times.

This was a good opportunity to raise his stock following a great season with the Vols, leading them in receiving yards. Thornton was a former Oregon Ducks wide receiver who transferred to Tennessee after the famous season that Jalin Hyatt had in Knoxville.

One of the tests he had the opportunity to do was the fan-favorite 40-yard dash. Thornton impressed in this drill, likely turning the heads of many NFL coaches and GMs.

***Note this will change as the attempts and results are updated.***

• 40 Yard Dash (1st Attempt): 4.30

