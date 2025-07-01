Browns Banking on Former Vol Cedric Tillman to Elevate 2025 Passing Attack
Entering his third NFL season, former Tennessee Volunteer Cedric Tillman is facing his most pivotal year yet—one in which the Cleveland Browns may need him to step into a starring role.
The Browns opted not to select a wide receiver in the 2025 NFL Draft, signaling their belief in the current room and their expectations for internal development. While the team did bring in veteran Diontae Johnson on a one-year deal in late April, his contract includes no guaranteed money. The move only amplifies the pressure and opportunity for Tillman, who the organization continues to view as a rising contributor.
At 6-foot-3 and 215 pounds, Tillman brings a physical presence and catch radius that is unique among Cleveland’s pass-catching group. With Jerry Jeudy locked in as the No. 1 option following a career-best season, Tillman is expected to complement him in an offense that could lean more on the deep ball, especially if veteran Joe Flacco opens the season as the starting quarterback.
Tillman’s second year included flashes of the talent that made him a standout at Tennessee. He scored all three of his career touchdowns during a productive midseason stretch last fall, showcasing his ability to win in contested situations and stretch the field. Unfortunately, his progress was halted by a concussion that sidelined him for the final six games of the year.
Through two NFL seasons, Tillman has appeared in 25 games and recorded 50 catches for 563 yards, averaging 11.2 yards per reception with a long of 38 yards. He enters 2025 with two years remaining on his rookie deal and a clear opportunity to secure a full-time role in the Browns’ offense.
Now 25 years old and fully healthy, Tillman represents more than just depth — he may be the X-factor in a receiving corps that needs reliability, size, and red zone production behind Jeudy. The Browns are betting on Tillman to continue ascending, and if he does, he could be one of the more underrated breakout candidates in the AFC.
