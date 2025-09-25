Daevin Hobbs' Injury Status for Tennessee vs Mississippi State
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play yet another SEC game but this time they will be on the road and they will be without another player that is very crucial to the defense. That player being Daevin Hobbs.
Hobbs was listed on the injury report for their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He is inactive, as he is hopeful for a return for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Vols will likely be returing one of their main defensive linemen in this one, as they will likely be returning second-year Vols DT Jaxson Moi.
The Vols will look to improve their record on Saturday, but anything is possible, as the team they are playing has already knocked off a top 25 program.
