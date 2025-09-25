Volunteer Country

Daevin Hobbs' Injury Status for Tennessee vs Mississippi State

What the availability looks like for Daevin Hobbs

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (53) celebrates after a sack during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (53) celebrates after a sack during a NCAA football game between Tennessee and UTEP in Neyland Stadium on Saturday, November 23, 2024. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to play yet another SEC game but this time they will be on the road and they will be without another player that is very crucial to the defense. That player being Daevin Hobbs.

Hobbs was listed on the injury report for their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. He is inactive, as he is hopeful for a return for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks. The Vols will likely be returing one of their main defensive linemen in this one, as they will likely be returning second-year Vols DT Jaxson Moi.

The Vols will look to improve their record on Saturday, but anything is possible, as the team they are playing has already knocked off a top 25 program.

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network.

