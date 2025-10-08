Volunteer Country

EVERYTHING SCHOOL: Tennessee Fall Sports Successful Start

Three fall sports at Tennessee are off to an amazing start.

Dale Dowden

The defensive line warming up prior to Texas A&M. (October 14, 2023)
The defensive line warming up prior to Texas A&M. (October 14, 2023)
Schools all across the country love to make the claim of being an 'Everything School' and for the most part, a good portion of them have legitimate claims.

The Tennessee Volunteers are among the schools that make the claim. The Vols definitely have success in what many would consider the Big 3 in baseball, basketball, and football.

All three programs have great leadership and led by staffs that have a desire to win.

However, at the University of Tennessee, there are most athletic programs that are quite successful.

Jason Baum, the current Executive Associate Athletics Director of Brand Advancement/Chief Communications Officer for Tennessee Athletics, recently shared info on X to provide evidence for the 'Everything School' claim.

Not a bad start for the fall sports in Knoxville, but the numbers were slightly altered just a few days later.

These numbers remain the same as of October 7, 2025, but all could be impacted over the next few days.

The volleyball team is on an 11-game win streak and will have its next match on October 8, 2025, at 7:30pm EST as the Lady Vols travel out west to take face-off with Texas.

The soccer team is riding a 5-game win streak and will be back in action on October 9, 2025, as the Lady Vols travel to Oklahoma. This will be an 8pm EST start time.

The football team is coming off of a bye week with a 2-game win streak as they prepare to welcome Arkansas to Rocky Top on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 4:15pm EST.

Published
Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

