Former Tennessee Volunteers Defensive Back Signs Two-Year Extension
Theo Jackson signs a two-year extension with the Minnesota Vikings.
A former Tennessee Vols defensive back is staying put with his current team. After spending multiple seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, former Volunteers DB Theo Jackson is staying Minnesota.
It was announced on Thursday that Jackson signed an extension with the Vikings for two years. The deal is worth $12.61M. Out of college, he was drafted by the Tennessee Titans, but that didn't last long. He was signed by the Vikings and instantly succeeded.
Jackson had a huge interception in his recent season to seal a win over the Seattle Seahawks. This was his second interception in the NFL.
In his time at Tennessee, Jackson was most known for his ability to disrupt plays with down hill speed that often forced offenses to look the other direction.
