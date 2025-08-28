Volunteer Country

Former Vol Hendon Hooker Signs With Carolina Panthers

Former Tennessee Volunteer Hendon Hooker has signed with the Carolina Panthers.

Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) walks off the field after the 26-7 loss in the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025.
Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker (2) walks off the field after the 26-7 loss in the preseason game at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, August 23, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Earlier this week, former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker received some tough news as the Detroit Lions elected to release him from the roster. Head coach Dan Campbell said he felt like a change of scenery might be the best thing for Hooker in order to prolong his career.

Now, a couple of days later, Hooker has signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad, according to Adam Schefter. The Panthers have their starting quarterback in Bryce Young, but perhaps Hooker can continue to develop and grow to where he can earn an opportunity later on down the road.

During preseason games, Hooker recorded zero touchdowns, three touchdowns and 187 passing yards. He also completed just 55 percent of his passes.

Hooker was very successful during his time with the Tennessee Volunteers. Helped the program to a No. 1 ranking during the 2022 season and was a near Heisman finalist. Unfortunately, a knee injury late in the season put an end to his college career and now he looks to continue his career as a quarterback in the NFL.

