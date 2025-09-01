Josh Heupel Speaks to Reporters Ahead of In-State clash with ETSU
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon ahead of the contest against ETSU this Saturday.
Heupel was able to answer a few questions and address a few noted concerns.
Opening Statement
"Happy Labor Day," Heupel wished those present.
"Got a few (reporters) that are, looks like we got a few that are missing. (We) get a chance to open it up at home. First experience for a bunch of our guys on game day inside of that stadium with a packed house and first Vol Walk. So, look forward to seeing all of our fans," Heupel said.
Coach Heupel would then touch on Saturday's win in Atlanta.
"Pleased with the win from Saturday. Today's about how we get better and moving forward. (I) thought guys were good inside of our meetings and when we ultimately got out on the field too. So, looking forward to a good week. ETSU, you look at ow they performed on Saturday, bunch of yards, bunch of points and did some really good things on the defensive side of the ball too. So, constant growth from us. You guys heard me say it after the game on Saturday. This team has been good in their mindset and how they've approached every day. That'll be critical in this week, too, for our entire team to take a jump," Heupel said.
Josh Heupel would touch on Rickey Gibson's status, evaluating Aguilar's debut, defending ETSU dual-QB play, and much more.
Watch and listen below.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters