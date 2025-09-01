Volunteer Country

Josh Heupel Speaks to Reporters Ahead of In-State clash with ETSU

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel addresses the media ahead of Saturday's game against ETSU.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025.
Tennessee head football coach Josh Heupel speaks to the media during football media day, in Knoxville, Tennessee, July 29, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday afternoon ahead of the contest against ETSU this Saturday.

Heupel was able to answer a few questions and address a few noted concerns.

Opening Statement

"Happy Labor Day," Heupel wished those present.

"Got a few (reporters) that are, looks like we got a few that are missing. (We) get a chance to open it up at home. First experience for a bunch of our guys on game day inside of that stadium with a packed house and first Vol Walk. So, look forward to seeing all of our fans," Heupel said.

Coach Heupel would then touch on Saturday's win in Atlanta.

"Pleased with the win from Saturday. Today's about how we get better and moving forward. (I) thought guys were good inside of our meetings and when we ultimately got out on the field too. So, looking forward to a good week. ETSU, you look at ow they performed on Saturday, bunch of yards, bunch of points and did some really good things on the defensive side of the ball too. So, constant growth from us. You guys heard me say it after the game on Saturday. This team has been good in their mindset and how they've approached every day. That'll be critical in this week, too, for our entire team to take a jump," Heupel said.

Josh Heupel would touch on Rickey Gibson's status, evaluating Aguilar's debut, defending ETSU dual-QB play, and much more.

Watch and listen below.

