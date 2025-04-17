Nico Iamaleava Transfer to UCLA Leaves Door Open at Tennessee for George MacIntyre
The Nico Iamaleava transfer to the UCLA Bruins now opens the starting quarterback position at Tennessee. Do the Vols have their answer in true freshman George MacIntyre?
The Tennessee Volunteers are sett to enter the 2025 summer portion of the offseason with two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster following the dramatic transfer of former five-star QB, Nico Iamaleava, neither of which have started a game in college football.
Iamaleava leaves the Vols pretty high and dry, particularly from a depth perspective. The industry standard at quarterback is typically to carry at least three, most likely four, scholarship QBs. Now, the Vols are searching high and low for potential portal additions, attempting to turn over every leaf in that category.
However, the most immediate answers could already be on the roster. Today, we take a look at four-star freshman George MacIntyre
Who Is George MacIntyre
Recruiting
As a recruit, MacIntyre was originally one of the highest-ranked quarterbacks in the class of 2024. At one point, MacIntyre was ranked as high as the 12th-best player in the class. However, due to injury keeping him out of the camp circuit entering his senior season, he was bypassed by other signal-callers by most recruiting services. MacIntyre finished as the consensus 150th-ranked player in the class. Though nothing about the talent of the athlete changed at any point in time, it seemed. At least from Tennessee’s standpoint. They were in early and never left with MacIntyre, very similar to what’s going on in 2026 with No. 1 ranked QB, Faizon Brandon.
What the Film Says
The start of the evaluation process with MacIntyre has to begin with the frame. At 6’6, 190 pounds, he looks a lot like the 5-star that just left, and he’s just as talented a thrower of the football. MacIntyre, a verified AAU basketball player throughout his prep career, is a tremendous athlete as well. He’s an elite extender and can make throws on the run as well. There’s not a throw he won’t be able to make in Josh Heupel’s wide-choice offense. It’s an offense that needs a big-armed QB, and MacIntyre more than checks that box.
There is, however, a noticeable issue in his high school career. MacIntyre is a playmaker by nature, but it can lead to mistakes. Even on the high school level, he tended to put the ball at risk. As a junior, he threw 12 INTs. Assuming Heupel and this staff can coach out the mistakes, the sky is the limit for MacIntyre.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists