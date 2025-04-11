Orange and White Game: Offensive Players To Watch
The Tennessee Volunteers hold their annual Orange and White spring game on Saturday. Three offensive players stand out ahead of the action.
The Tennessee Volunteers hold their annual "Orange and White Game" on Saturday to conclude spring workouts. While the event won't be televised as it has been in years past, Volunteer Country and fans will be in attendance. There are always several standouts to watch as we gather critical information on the 2024-2025 college football season. Three names stick out as players to watch ahead of Saturday's action.
Mike Matthews, WR
Wide receiver Mike Matthews caught seven passes for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his true freshman season in 2024. Before returning to the University of Tennessee, he briefly flirted with the transfer portal during the winter window. The coaching staff expects Matthews to be a featured player for their offense this season, and they need him to be. The Volunteers lost six wide receivers to the NFL and transfer portal this offseason, and Matthews needs to take the next step. On Saturday, we'll see how far he's come in a year in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Boo Carter, S
Safety Boo Carter was a bright spot for the Volunteers a season ago. The true freshman tallied 38 tackles, three for loss, an interception, and a sack while in his first season with the program. In 2025, he'll be featured on offense, defense, and special teams as a hybrid player for the Volunteers. Early returns out of spring practice have been very positive, but until we see Carter in a substantial ball-carrying role, this all seems hypothetical. We'll see if the Vols choose to feature Carter in an expanded capacity on Saturday.
David Sanders Jr., OT
True freshman offensive tackle David Sanders Jr. carries immediate expectations in his first season with the Vols. Tennessee has an open competition at right tackle, and Sanders is a leader in the clubhouse for the opportunity. It's tough for any true freshman to start, especially along the offensive line. However, Sanders carries all the necessary athletic tools to achieve that feat, and he's added weight since arriving in Knoxville. He has a long road before officially earning the starting role, but Saturday is his first audition.
