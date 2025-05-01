Radarious Jackson Makes Depth Chart Jump in Spring with Tennessee Football
The Tennessee Volunteers had many impressive freshmen during the spring. That includes Radarious Jackson who has started to rise up the depth chart.
The Tennessee Volunteers are now nearly a month past their spring camp, and they had many standouts during the camp, including a freshman receiver.
Radarious Jackson made headlines all spring, not just because of his insane one-handed catch in the spring, but because of how impressive he looked throughout camp. Jackson looked much more experienced than his classmates. Jackson was originally on pace to be either in the second group or the third group of receivers.
During the spring, Jackson nearly guaranteed he will at least be in the second group of receivers with the opportunity to push for a starting spot down the road. The Vols have six receivers who have a chance to make a splash so far. That group includes Chris Brazzell, Mike Matthews, Travis Smith Jr, Amari Jefferson, Braylon Staley, and Jackson.
Trey Weary is alos someone who fans could see at certain points during the season.
