REPORT: Nico Iamaleava Not At Practice for Tennessee Amid Contract Negotiation
According to reports, Tennessee start QB, Nico Iamaleava was not at practice this morning for the Tennessee Volunteers amid reports that he's in a contract negotiation just days before the portal opens.
Thursday afternoon a bombshell report hit the newsdesk as former five-star and starting quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers, Nico Iamaleava is currently in the midst of contract negotiations, per On3's Pete Nakos.
This reporting led to Nico's father, Nic Iamaleava, firing off his side of the story on social media.
"More games being played off the field than on the field. Bi7ch Nakos from On3Sports called and asked me directly, I told him I had no idea on what he's talking about. He said his "close source" that he trust with his life from the University of Tennessee staff gave him this."
The story continued Friday morning as reports surfaced that Nico Iamaleava was not at practice during the Vols' final spring practice before Saturday's scrimmage inside Neyland Stadium. Austin Priceless of Volquest reports that Iamaleava was absent during practice.
