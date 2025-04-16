Should the Carolina Panthers Keep Carolina Native and Tennessee Vols EDGE James Pearce Home?
The Carolina Panthers might not have to look far to find their next defensive cornerstone.
Charlotte native James Pearce Jr., a former Chambers High School star, enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the nation’s premier edge rushers. After emerging as one of Tennessee’s top defensive playmakers, Pearce projects a top-15 selection — with various speculations on where he will land.
Pearce dominated the SEC with 19.5 career sacks and over 110 quarterback pressures, blending elite athleticism with steady technical development. At 6'5" and 243 pounds, his 4.47 forty-yard dash places him in rare company, showcasing the explosiveness and bend NFL teams covet off the edge.
However, Pearce still leans heavily on speed and athleticism to win pass-rush reps. His hand usage remains a work in progress, with inconsistent timing and placement limiting his ability to consistently disengage from blockers.
Despite those areas for growth, Pearce’s 2024 campaign proved his disruptive impact, recording 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss while facing constant double teams.
NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay called him “the second-most complete edge rusher in this draft,” praising his ability to affect games in multiple ways.
For Carolina, Pearce might be the perfect blend of need, talent, and hometown connection.
Sometimes the best pick is waiting right in your backyard.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists