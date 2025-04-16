Volunteer Country

Should the Carolina Panthers Keep Carolina Native and Tennessee Vols EDGE James Pearce Home?

James Pearce Jr., Tennessee Volunteers edge rusher 2025 NFL Draft prospect from Charlotte, NC, potential Carolina Panthers draft target.

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP Miners quarterback JP Pickles (19) at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP Miners quarterback JP Pickles (19) at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Carolina Panthers might not have to look far to find their next defensive cornerstone.

Charlotte native James Pearce Jr., a former Chambers High School star, enters the 2025 NFL Draft as one of the nation’s premier edge rushers. After emerging as one of Tennessee’s top defensive playmakers, Pearce projects a top-15 selection — with various speculations on where he will land.

Pearce dominated the SEC with 19.5 career sacks and over 110 quarterback pressures, blending elite athleticism with steady technical development. At 6'5" and 243 pounds, his 4.47 forty-yard dash places him in rare company, showcasing the explosiveness and bend NFL teams covet off the edge.

However, Pearce still leans heavily on speed and athleticism to win pass-rush reps. His hand usage remains a work in progress, with inconsistent timing and placement limiting his ability to consistently disengage from blockers.

Despite those areas for growth, Pearce’s 2024 campaign proved his disruptive impact, recording 7.5 sacks and 11 tackles for loss while facing constant double teams.

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay called him “the second-most complete edge rusher in this draft,” praising his ability to affect games in multiple ways.

For Carolina, Pearce might be the perfect blend of need, talent, and hometown connection.

Sometimes the best pick is waiting right in your backyard.

